Obit Directory 101422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West. A memorial service to be held at a later date. (14)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
BRISCOE - Michael Anthony 73 of Laurel. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on October 15, at 10 a.m. with interment at Laurel Cemetery with military honors. (14)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned