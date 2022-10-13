Obit Directory 101422 Smith Funeral Chapel

CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West. A memorial service to be held at a later date. (14)

BRISCOE - Michael Anthony 73 of Laurel. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on October 15, at 10 a.m. with interment at Laurel Cemetery with military honors. (14)