Obit Directory 101522 Michelotti-Sawyers

Obit Directory 101522 Michelotti-Sawyers

GUENTHNER — Mark Wayne, 55. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (15)

ROLLER — Andrew E., 88. Vigil 5 p.m. Sunday, with rosary preceding, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (17)

