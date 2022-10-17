 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 101822 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

  • 0
Obit Directory 101822 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HENNELLY - Vicki (75) passed away Oct. 12. Memorial Service will be held Friday Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Galley 29, 8th St. West. reception following at family home. For full obit go to: cfgbillings.com (20)

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News