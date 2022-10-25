Obit Directory 102622 Smith Funeral Chapel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

STROBBE - Tyler Ray, 28, Ballantine. Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (29)

REHBERG - Patricia Rae, 88, Billings. Private graveside service followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at Pat's home. (30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

