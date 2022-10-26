Obit Directory 102722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
HYLLAND - Lillian "Lil" Adelia, 100, of Billings, passed Oct. 24. Visitation Mon., Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (31)
STROBBE - Tyler Ray, 28, Ballantine. Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 29 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (29)
REHBERG - Patricia Rae, 88, Billings. Private graveside service followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 25 at Pat's home. (30)
