Obit Directory 103022 Smith Funeral Chapel

HYLLAND—Lillian “Lil” Adelia, 100, of Billings, passed October 24. Visitation Monday, October 31, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (31)

STROBBE—Tyler Ray, 28, Ballantine. Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (29)

REHBERG—Patricia Rae, 88, Billings. Private graveside service followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at Pat’s home. (30)

