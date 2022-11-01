Obit Directory 110222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WOOD - Howard Keith 86 of Laurel. Rosary vigil on Thurs. Nov 3, 6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Burial at Laurel cemetery. Reception to follow at church hall. (4)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

EWING - Judy 59 of Fromberg. Funeral service on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.at Belfry School multipurpose room with burial at Belfry cemetery. Reception to follow back at the school. Obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (4)

VORACHEK - Mitzi 78 of Red Lodge. Memorial service and reception to be held on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Wildflower Lodge at 7461 US HIghway 212. Interment to take place at a later date. Full obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (3)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned