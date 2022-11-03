Obit Directory 110422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
WOOD - Howard Keith 86 of Laurel. Rosary vigil on Thurs. Nov 3, 6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Burial at Laurel cemetery. Reception to follow at church hall. (4)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
EWING - Judy 59 of Fromberg. Funeral service on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Belfry School multipurpose room with burial at Belfry cemetery. Reception to follow back at the school. Obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (4)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
