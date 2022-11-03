Obit Directory 110422 Smith Funeral Chapel

WOOD - Howard Keith 86 of Laurel. Rosary vigil on Thurs. Nov 3, 6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Burial at Laurel cemetery. Reception to follow at church hall. (4)

EWING - Judy 59 of Fromberg. Funeral service on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Belfry School multipurpose room with burial at Belfry cemetery. Reception to follow back at the school. Obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (4)