Obit Directory 110422 Smith Funeral Chapel

Obit Directory 110422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WOOD - Howard Keith 86 of Laurel. Rosary vigil on Thurs. Nov 3, 6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Burial at Laurel cemetery. Reception to follow at church hall. (4)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

EWING - Judy 59 of Fromberg. Funeral service on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Belfry School multipurpose room with burial at Belfry cemetery. Reception to follow back at the school. Obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (4)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

