Obit Directory 110522 Michelotti-Sawyers

WITZEL — Margaret E. "Betty," 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. (5)

ROCKSTAD — Juanita, 70. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Chapel of Hope, Lockwood. (5)

HALL — Kenneth Eugene, 89. Memorial service and reception, 10 a.m. Friday, Big Sky Bible Church, 383 E. Alkali Creek Road. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Rockvale Cemetery. (5)

CROSS — Edwin Joseph "Joe," 81. Celebration of life 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Yellowstone Art Museum. (6)

WHITE — Regina Mary, 101. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (6)

BENNETT — Juanita, 88. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (9)

