Obit Directory 110922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

GRIFFIN — Joseph "Joe" Hugh, 73, Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Entrance. Service will be streamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/joseph-giffin-memorial-crwqzvj7otboim71yrx0.

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

GANGSTAD — Clifford Tillman, 100, of Billings, passed November 6. Funeral to be held on Saturday, November 12, at 12 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. Interment with full military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

MULLIN — Roger C., 67, of Columbus formerly Colstrip, passed November 4. Memorial Service, Monday, November 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St James Lutheran Church, 205 E 1st Ave N, Columbus, MT. Interment with full honors to follow at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel, MT. (14)