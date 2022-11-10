 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 111122 Michelotti-Sawyers

  • 0
Obit Directory 111122 Michelotti-Sawyers

McDONALD - Linda M., 77. Services 1 p.m. Fri., Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

LASATER - Nancy A., 82. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 19, Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

WHITE - Regina Mary, 101. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Fri., St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (11)

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News