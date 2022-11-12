Obit Directory 111322 Smith Funeral Chapel

FICK - Richard E., 82, of Lockwood, passed Wednesday, November 9. At Richard's request no services are to be held. (13)

MULLIN - Roger C., 67, of Columbus formerly Colstrip, passed November 4. Memorial Service, Monday, November 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St James Lutheran Church, 205 E 1st Ave N, Columbus, MT. Interment with full honors to follow at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel, MT. (14)