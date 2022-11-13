Obit Directory 111422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
MULLIN - Roger C., 67, of Columbus formerly Colstrip, passed November 4. Memorial Service, Monday, November 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St James Lutheran Church, 205 E 1st Ave N, Columbus, MT. Interment with full honors to follow at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel, MT. (14)