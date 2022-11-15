 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 111622 Heights Family Funeral

  • 0
Obit Directory 111622 Heights Family Funeral

POWER - Norma (Ballensky), 89 of Billings, formerly of Fort Smith. Funeral, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, 119, at Heights Family Funeral Home, followed by a reception. Graveside Service, 2 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (16)

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News