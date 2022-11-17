Obit Directory 111822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
HORTON—Gerald Lee 70 of Laurel. Funeral service on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. at the church. Reception to follow service in church hall. Burial at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine at 1 p.m (18)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
KOLBERT—Barry H. 89 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (18)
VORACHEK—Mitzi 78 of Red Lodge. Memorial service and reception to be held on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Montana Wildflower Lodge at 7461 US HIghway 212. (18)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned