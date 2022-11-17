 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 111822 Smith Funeral Chapel

Obit Directory 111822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

HORTON—Gerald Lee 70 of Laurel. Funeral service on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. at the church. Reception to follow service in church hall. Burial at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine at 1 p.m (18)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

KOLBERT—Barry H. 89 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (18)

VORACHEK—Mitzi 78 of Red Lodge. Memorial service and reception to be held on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Montana Wildflower Lodge at 7461 US HIghway 212. (18)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

