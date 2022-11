McNEEL – Henry "Hank" (85) of Shepherd MT. Passed away on November 15. No services are planned at this time. (20)

PEARSON – John (64) of Billings, MT. Passed away on November 13th. No services are plannedat this time. (20)

GUMMER – Tom (76) of Billings, MT. Passed away on November 13th. Funeral will be held 11 a.m., Friday December 2, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For full obituary, go towww.cfgbillings.com. (20)