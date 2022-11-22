Obit Directory 112322 Michelotti-Sawyers

BLANK — Frankie Hollenback, 71. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti- Sawyers Mortuary. Memorials, Catholic Social Services of Montana or Billings Christian School. (26)
HERMINGHAUS — Ellen, 101. Vigil 6 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (26)
NELSON — James "Jim" 77. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)
RYDER — Bobby, 86. Funeral service 11am Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)