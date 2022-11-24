Obit Directory 112522 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
PEPIN—Jeremy Dominic, 49, Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Visitation day of service. Internment Terrace Gardens Cemetery (25)
REYNOLDS – Allen, 50, Billings. Memorial service 3 on Mon., Nov. 28 with Grace Lutheran at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (28)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
KILTS – Paticia, 67, Billings. Memorial service 2 on Mon., Nov. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (28)
REHBERG – Patricia Rae, 88, Billings. A reception will be held at 12:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 25 at Pat’s house. (25)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
MCLELLAND – Jesse Dale, 73, Joliet. Graveside with military honors at 1 p.m. Mon., Nov. 28, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (28)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned