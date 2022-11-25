Obit Directory 112622 Michelotti-Sawyers

BLANK — Frankie Hollenback, 71. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti- Sawyers Mortuary. Memorials, Catholic Social Services of Montana or Billings Christian School. (26)
GASTON — Angelica D. "Angel," 22. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
HERMINGHAUS — Ellen, 101. Vigil 6 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (26)
PREMO — Wayne Davis, Sr., 90. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (29)
RYDER — Bobby, 86. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)