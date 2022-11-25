Obit Directory 112622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
HEINS — Beverley Ann, "Bev", 87, Billings. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (27)
REYNOLDS — Allen, 50, Billings. Memorial service 3 on Monday, Nov. 28 with Grace Lutheran at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (28)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HUTZENBILER — Beverly Kay "Bev", 84, Billings. No services planned. (27)
KILTS — Patricia, 67, Billings. Memorial service 2 on Monday, Nov. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (28)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
MCLELLAND — Jesse Dale, 73, Joliet. Graveside with military honors at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (28)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned