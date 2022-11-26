 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 112722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

DORAN — Robert Raymond, 88, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. (1)

HEINS — Beverley Ann, “Bev”, 87, Billings. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (27)

REYNOLDS — Allen, 50, Billings. Memorial service 3 on Monday, Nov. 28 with Grace Lutheran at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (28)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

HUTZENBILER — Beverly Kay “Bev”, 84, Billings. No services planned. (27)

KILTS — Paticia, 67, Billings. Memorial service 2 on Monday, Nov. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (28)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

MCLELLAND — Jesse Dale, 73, Joliet. Graveside with military honors at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (28)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

