Obit Directory 113022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

DORAN — Robert Raymond, 88, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. (1)

ROGERS — George Lewis "Lew", 83, Billings. Service at a later date. (1)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HJELVIK — Donna, 82, Nye. Service will be held at a later date. (3)

WHEATLEY — Marie Rose, 85, Billings. Funeral service 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at City Church of Billings, corner of Wicks Ln. & Lake Elmo Dr. Visitation Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (4)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

HORTON — Larry 77 of Laurel. Memorial service on Saturday December 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Laurel. Reception to follow. Private interment at a later date. (2)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned