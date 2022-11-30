Obit Directory 120122 Michelotti-Sawyers

GASTON - Angelica D. "Angel," 22. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thurs., Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
ERLENBUSH - Gene, 77. Funeral arrangements are pending. (2)
WALTERS - Bonnie, 71. Memorial service noon Sat., Michelotti-Sawyers. (3)
