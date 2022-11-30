Obit Directory 120122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
DORAN - Robert Raymond, 88, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 1, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. (1)
ROGERS – George Lewis "Lew", 83, Billings. Service at a later date. (1)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HJELVIK – Donna, 82, Nye. Service will be held at a later date. (3)
WHEATLEY – Marie Rose, 85, Billings. Funeral service 4 p.m. Sun., Dec. 4, at City Church of Billings, corner of Wicks Ln. & Lake Elmo Dr. Visitation Fri. & Sat. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (4)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
HORTON - Larry 77 of Laurel. Memorial service on Sat., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Laurel. Reception to follow. Private interment at a later date. (2)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned