Obit Directory 120122 Smith Funeral Chapel

HJELVIK – Donna, 82, Nye. Service will be held at a later date. (3)

WHEATLEY – Marie Rose, 85, Billings. Funeral service 4 p.m. Sun., Dec. 4, at City Church of Billings, corner of Wicks Ln. & Lake Elmo Dr. Visitation Fri. & Sat. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (4)

HORTON - Larry 77 of Laurel. Memorial service on Sat., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Laurel. Reception to follow. Private interment at a later date. (2)