Obit Directory 120222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HJELVIK – Donna, 82, Nye. Service will be held at a later date. (3)

WHEATLEY – Marie Rose, 85, Billings. Funeral service 4 p.m. Sun., Dec. 4, at City Church of Billings, corner of Wicks Ln. & Lake Elmo Dr. Visitation Fri. & Sat. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (4)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

HORTON - Larry 77 of Laurel. Memorial service on Sat., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Laurel. Reception to follow. Private interment at a later date. (2)

LIGHTBURN - John Noel 83 of Bridger. No services planned at this time. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (2)

NUSBAUM - Barbara 80 of Absarokee. Services pending. (2)

ADAMS - Edith Yvonne 78 of Laurel. No services planned. (2)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

BOECKEL - Albert Martin 61 of Joliet. No services planned. (2)

NORMAN - Linda Dianne 75 of Red Lodge. Private family memorial at a later date. (2)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned