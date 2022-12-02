 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 120322 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HJELVIK – Donna, 82, Nye. Service will be held at a later date. (3)

WHEATLEY – Marie Rose, 85, Billings. Funeral service 4:00 p.m. Sun., Dec. 4, at City Church of Billings, corner of Wicks Ln. & Lake Elmo Dr. Visitation Fri. & Sat. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (4)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

