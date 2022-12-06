Obit Directory 120722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MUUS — Jeffery Lynn , 67, Billings. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Sat, Dec. 10, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (10)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
NUSBAUM — Barbara Ann, 80, of Absarokee. Rosary Vigil on Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 at St Michael's Catholic Church in Absarokee. Memorial mass on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with reception to follow. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned