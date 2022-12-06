Obit Directory 120722 Smith Funeral Chapel

NUSBAUM — Barbara Ann, 80, of Absarokee. Rosary Vigil on Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 at St Michael's Catholic Church in Absarokee. Memorial mass on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with reception to follow. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)