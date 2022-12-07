Obit Directory 120822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MUUS - Jeffery Lynn , 67, Billings. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 10, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (10)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
NUSBAUM - Barbara Ann 80 of Absarokee. Rosary Vigil on Fri., Dec. 9 at 5:30 at St Michael's Catholic Church in Absarokee. Memorial mass on Sat., Dec. 10 at 10:30 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with reception to follow. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
BASTIAN - Michael Scott 55 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (9)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned