Obit Directory 120922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MUUS - Jeffery Lynn , 67, Billings. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 10, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (10)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

NUSBAUM - Barbara Ann 80 of Absarokee. Rosary Vigil on Fri., Dec. 9 at 5:30 at St Michael's Catholic Church in Absarokee. Memorial mass on Sat., Dec. 10 at 10:30 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with reception to follow. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

BASTIAN - Michael Scott 55 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (9)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

