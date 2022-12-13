 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 121422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

MOOS — Earl, 92, Billings. Graveside service pending. (14)

NELSON — Clayton Boyd, 69, Billings. Memorial service Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, 2 p.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (18)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

GRAUMAN — Donald F., 99, Billings. Graveside service to be at a later date. (14)

WELSH — Randall Lee, 60, Billings. Private family service to be held. (15)

HOYT — Leanne Kay, 58, Billings. No service is planned. (15)

HANNA — Dr. James C. "Jim", 93, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. (17)

MILLER — Angelica "Angel", 41, Billings. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start at 10 a.m. Friday Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

