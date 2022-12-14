Obit Directory 121522 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

HAVERLAND, JR. - Theodore Perry "Ted." Service will be held at a later date. (16)

MOOS - Earl, 92, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tues. Dec. 20 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel.

WELSH - Randall Lee, 60, Billings. Private family service to be held. (15)

HOYT - Leanne Kay, 58, Billings. No service is planned. (15)

HANNA - Dr. James C. Jim, 93, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 17, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. (17)

MILLER - Angelica Angel, 41, Billings. Service 2 p.m. Fri., Dec. 16 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start at 10 a.m. Fri. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)

VERMANDEL - Jesse E., 54, Pompeys Pillar. Memorial service will be held Sat., Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at Chancy's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley. (17)

JORDAN - Jackie Gene, 79, of Laurel. Inurnment at YNC on Friday at 10 with military honors. (16)

KRANK - Angel Marie, 18, of Joliet. Memorial service on Sat., Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at 1st Congregational Church in Laurel. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)

