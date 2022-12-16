 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 121722 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

MOOS — Earl, 92, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 20, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (20)

KAELBERER-LUDLUM — Karen A., 75, Billings. Memorial Service to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 22 at 1 p.m. located at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow at Red Door Lounge, 3875 Grand Ave. (20)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HANNA — Dr. James C. "Jim", 93, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. (17)

VERMANDEL — Jesse E., 54, Pompeys Pillar. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 17th at 11 a.m. at Chancy's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley. (17)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

