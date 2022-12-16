Obit Directory 121722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
MOOS — Earl, 92, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 20, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (20)
KAELBERER-LUDLUM — Karen A., 75, Billings. Memorial Service to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 22 at 1 p.m. located at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow at Red Door Lounge, 3875 Grand Ave. (20)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HANNA — Dr. James C. "Jim", 93, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. (17)
VERMANDEL — Jesse E., 54, Pompeys Pillar. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 17th at 11 a.m. at Chancy's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley. (17)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned