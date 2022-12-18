 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 121922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

MOOS — Earl, 92, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 20, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (20)

KAELBERER-LUDLUM — Karen A., 75, Billings. Memorial Service to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 22 at 1 p.m. located at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow at Red Door Lounge, 3875 Grand Ave. (20)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

