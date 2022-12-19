 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 122022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

MOOS — Earl, 92, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 20, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (20)

KAELBERER-LUDLUM — Karen A., 75, Billings. Memorial Service to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 22 at 1 p.m. located at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow at Red Door Lounge, 3875 Grand Ave. (20)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

BLACKEAGLE — Connie, 61, of Billings, passed December 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 22, funeral 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (23)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WEIS — Theodore W. "Ted", 78, Silesia. Memorial service 11 a.m., Friday Dec. 23, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St., Laurel. Military honors to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (23)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

