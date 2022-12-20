Obit Directory 122122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
WADDELL — Patricia "Patty" Jean, 68, Billings. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. (22)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
BLACKEAGLE — Connie, 61, of Billings, passed December 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 22, Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (23)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
WEIS — Theodore W. "Ted", 78, Silesia. Memorial service 11 a.m., Friday Dec. 23, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St., Laurel. Military honors to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (23)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
MILLER — Phillip "Al", 93, of Red Lodge, passed December 18. Visitation Thursday, December 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Olcott Chapel in Red Lodge. Graveside service Friday, December 23, 2 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery in Billings, MT. Celebation of Life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at UCC in Red Lodge. (23)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned