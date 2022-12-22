Obit Directory 122322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

BLACKEAGLE - Connie, 61, of Billings, passed Dec. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 22. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 23 all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (23)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WEIS – Theodore W. "Ted", 78, Silesia. Memorial service 11 a.m., Fri., Dec. 23, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St., Laurel. Military honors to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (23)

PIERSON - Clarlee I., 89, of Laurel, passed Dec. 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Tues., Dec. 27 at St. Pius X Church in Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed., Dec. 28 at Smith Laurel Chapel in Laurel. (28)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

MILLER - Phillip "Al", 93, of Red Lodge, passed Dec. 18. Visitation Thurs., Dec. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Olcott Chapel in Red Lodge. Graveside service Fri,, Dec. 23 2 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery in Billings, MT. Celebration of Life Thurs., Jan. 26 at UCC in Red Lodge. (23)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned