Obit Directory 122422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
DAUENHAUER — Viola M., 90, of Billings, passed December 20. Viewing Wednesday December 28, from 1 – 6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Rosary Thursday December 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Mass Friday December 30, at 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Lane, Billings. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 1601 Mullowney Lane, Billings. (30)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
PIERSON — Clarlee I., 89, of Laurel, passed December 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, at St. Pius X Church in Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Smith Laurel Chapel in Laurel. (28)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned