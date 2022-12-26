 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 122722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

DAUENHAUER — Viola M., 90, of Billings, passed December 20. Viewing Wednesday December 28, from 1 – 6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Rosary Thursday December 29, at 7 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Mass Friday December 30, at 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Lane, Billings. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 1601 Mullowney Lane, Billings. (30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

PIERSON — Clarlee I., 89, of Laurel, passed December 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, at St. Pius X Church in Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Smith Laurel Chapel in Laurel. (28)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

