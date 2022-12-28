Obit Directory 122922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
SLABAUGH - Garry Allen, 79, Billings. Graveside service at a later date. (29)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
DAUENHAUER - Viola M., 90, of Billings, passed Dec. 20. Viewing Wed., Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Rosary Thurs., Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Mass Fri., Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Lane, Billings. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 1601 Mullowney Lane, Billings. (30)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
DYK - Kory Stephen 38 of Laurel. Memorial service will be held at The Rock Church in Laurel, MT at 2 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 29. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned