CROMWELL - Jean, 94 of Billings, Funeral Service, Friday 9/15/23, 1:00pm, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, reception to follow. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)

KUKES - Willis, A., 82, of Billings. Memorial service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens to follow. See full obituary at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)