SMITH WEST CHAPEL

THOMPSON – Jean Carrol, 81, Billings. Funeral service pending. (21)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

ATWOOD - Scott, 61, Billings. Service at Faith Chapel Fri., Apr. 21 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow. (21)

ORELUP - Lyle W., 88, of Billings. Memorial service at YNC on Fri., Apr. 21 at 10 with military honors. Reception to follow at the Moose Lodge. Full obit on website. (21)

KRIEGER - Jeff Scott, 53, Billings. Service at Pilgrim Congregational Sat., Apr. 22 1 p.m. Reception to follow. (21)

CHARLES - Robert, 67, Manhattan, KS formerly of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Fri., Apr. 28 and service 9:30 a.m. Sat., Apr. 29 both at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (20)

WEBER - James "Jim" Allen, 85, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., Apr. 24, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sun. Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (24)

PARKER – Denise Melody, 87, Billings. Graveside service at a later date. (21)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

FIVELAND - Terrill John, 73, of Red Lodge. Memorial service, burial and reception to be held at St Olaf Church. Obit to follow with details on our website. (22)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned