Traffic Roundabouts on 56th Street to be Completed this Winter

Montana Department of Transportation’s 56th Roundabouts: King and Central project is well underway as construction crews from Riverside Contracting, Inc work to complete the project by this winter.

This project will improve traffic operations and safety for two intersections in west Billings. The project will be constructing single-lane roundabouts at the intersections of King Avenue and 56th Street West and Central Avenue and 56th Street West.

The intersections serve drivers traveling to and from the far west end of Billings; these roundabouts will improve the flow of traffic and reduce high severity accidents.

More information about the project can be found at the project website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/56throundabouts/. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to 56throundabouts@dowl.com or by calling Lisa Olmsted at (406) 869-6392. Sign up for weekly construction updates by texting 56th to 833-648-0322.