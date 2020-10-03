 Skip to main content
Baumgartner — Ostermiller

Katrina and Brady Ostermiller

Katrina Baumgartner and Brady Ostermiller were married June 6 at St. Bernard Catholic Church by the Rev. David Reichling.

The couple’s parents are Kathleen and Craig Baumgartner, of Laurel, and Marj and Gary Ostermiller, of Billings.

The bride graduated from Laurel High and Montana State University Billings with a bachelor’s degree in education. She is a history teacher and junior high volleyball coach at Park City Public Schools.

The groom graduated from Shepherd High, City College with an associate’s degree in process plant technology, and Montana State University Billings with a bachelor’s degree in business. He is an operator at Phillips 66 Refinery.

They plan a honeymoon and live in Billings.

