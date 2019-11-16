Kelci Benson, of Soldotna, Alaska, and Greg Aders, of Billings, were married Oct. 5, 2019, at Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck, North Dakota. Monsignor James Braaten officiated.
The couple’s parents are Heather Dwyer, of Soldotna, and Kathy and Ed Aders, of Billings.
The bride graduated from Soldotna High and the University of Mary in Bismarck with a nursing degree. She is an RN in the cardiac care unit at Sanford Health Center in Bismarck.
The groom graduated from Senior High and the University of Mary with a degree in exercise science. He is studying for his doctorate’s degree in physical therapy at the University of Mary.
They honeymooned in Minneapolis and live in Bismarck.