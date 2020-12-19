 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Callens—Aders

Callens—Aders

{{featured_button_text}}
Jacqueline and Jeffrey Aders

Jacqueline and Jeffrey Aders

Jacqueline Callens and Jeffrey Aders were married Oct. 17 at St. Clotilde Catholic Church in Marshall, Minnesota, by the Rev. Anthony J. Stubeda.

The couple’s parents are JoAnne and David Callens, of Marshall, and Kathy and Ed Aders Jr., of Billings.

The bride graduated from home school and the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, with a degree in nursing in 2018. She is a registered nurse in the cardiology department at Billings Clinic.

He graduated from Senior High, the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in marketing/communications with a minor in public relations in 2014, and West Virginia University with a master’s degree in marketing/communications in 2017. He works at Stifel Investment Firm in Billings.

They honeymooned in South Carolina and live in Billings.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News