Callens—Aders

Jacqueline Callens and Jeffrey Aders were married Oct. 17 at St. Clotilde Catholic Church in Marshall, Minnesota, by the Rev. Anthony J. Stubeda.

The couple’s parents are JoAnne and David Callens, of Marshall, and Kathy and Ed Aders Jr., of Billings.

The bride graduated from home school and the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, with a degree in nursing in 2018. She is a registered nurse in the cardiology department at Billings Clinic.

He graduated from Senior High, the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in marketing/communications with a minor in public relations in 2014, and West Virginia University with a master’s degree in marketing/communications in 2017. He works at Stifel Investment Firm in Billings.

They honeymooned in South Carolina and live in Billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1