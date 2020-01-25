Katie Dutton and Scott Scheetz were married Oct. 5, 2019, at Soldier's Chapel in Big Sky. The Rev. Eric Hutch officiated.
The couple’s parents are Leanne and Ernie Dutton, and Randi Bloom and Terry Scheetz, all of Billings.
The bride graduated from Central High and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley with a business degree. She is a real estate agent at THE Agency Montana in Billings.
The groom graduated from West High and is a contractor at S Squared Construction in Billings.
They live in Billings.