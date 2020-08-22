Russell—Jordan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julia Russell and Paul Jordan were married on July 3, 2020, at Chico Hot Springs Resort in Pray by the Rev. Tess Jones.

The couple’s parents are Grace Livingston and Larry Russell, of Tiburon, California; Ruth Ann Jordan, of Billings; and Daniel Reeves, of Helena.

The bride graduated from The Bran School in Ross, California, and Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. She is a director of development at Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito, California.

The groom graduated from Central High; Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, with a degree in biochemistry; and Montana State University with a Ph.D. in biochemistry. He is a scientist at Johnson & Johnson.

They plan a honeymoon on Maui and live in Corte Madera, California.

