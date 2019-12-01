Apricot Lane Pura Vida Jewelry

Founded in Costa Rica, Pura Vida (meaning "pure life") jewelry is handcrafted by expert artisans. Pura Vida provides sustainable jobs worldwide and raises awareness for charities through products that give back. Originally known for their adjustable string bracelets, Pura Vida has expanded into rings, charm bracelets, and other jewelry. These are the perfect stocking stuffers!
Available at Apricot Lane Billings
$6-$24