Jun 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 House-made French onion soup comes with homemade cornbread and honey butter. DONNIE SEXTON PHOTOS Sparky's in Dillon is located across the street from the university of Montana Western. Look for the yellow Chevrolet truck parked out front. The drew family opened their Dillon bar and grill in 2002 and their Butte eatery in 2009. The hickory-smoked pulled pork sandwich is served with cornbread and a choice of two sides. Customers can add grilled chicken or house-smoked salmon to the Caesar salad entrée. Related to this story Most Popular FWP statement on corner crossing in Montana raises public land access advocates' hackles Access to 8.3 million acres of public land in 11 western states is in limbo due to questions over the legality of corner crossing. Photo: Sinkhole closes Gabel Road Sinkhole closes Gabel Road Photos: Zimmerman Trail and other Billings roads closed due to flooding Zimmerman Trail and other west Billings roads closed due to flooding Saturday morning. Broadwater Avenue between 27th and 32nd Streets West ar… Tourists pick up elk calf, take it to police station; 2 black bears struck by vehicles and killed Tourists who picked up an elk calf and hauled it in their car to the West Yellowstone police station are being investigated. Photos: Armed standoff on Billings South Side A man threatening suicide with a gun in the Billings South Side Thursday morning was hospitalized after several hours of negotiations with Bil…