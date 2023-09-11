John Green, a 27-year-old who moved to Missoula from Boise in May, walks one of the highlines erected as part of the Lolo/Montana Highline Festival southwest of Missoula on Sept. 8. Highline walkers wear climbing harnesses and are tethered to the line they walk.
JOSHUA MURDOCK PHOTOS, MISSOULIAN
Slackliners Spencer Bluefoot, 30, of Gallatin Gateway, left, and Tim Hopp, right, walk on two highlines strung across the east Fork Lolo Creek valley during the Lolo/Montana Highline Festival on Sept. 8. the festival continued on Sept. 9.
Ricardo Perez, 29, walks a highline set up at the Lolo/Montana Highline Festival on Sept. 8. Perez, originally from Venezuela, traveled to the fourth-annual festival from his home in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ben Christianson, 23, of Spokane Washington, treads carefully along the 1-inch-wide webbing that constitutes one of the highlines erected at the Lolo/Montana Highline Festival on Sept. 8.
Griffen Gilbert, organizer of the Lolo/Montana Highline Festival, ties into a highline tether on Sept. 8 before walking one of the eight highlines he and co-organizers erected ahead of the fourth-annual event.
Spencer Bluefoot eases his way across a highline — arms outstretched for balance — during the Lolo/Montana Highline Festival Sept. 8.
